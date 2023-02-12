Nicho Hynes claimed the Preston Campbell Medal as best on ground in the men's NRL All Stars clash, while playing out of position.
Hynes shifted from halfback - the position he won the Dally M Medal in last season - to fullback where he started his Telstra Premiership career, Hynes stole the show in Rotorua with a performance which included a try, try assist and 207 run metres in his side's 28-24 win.
"To our boys, it's been the best week ever, it's about time we took one home and I can't thank you guys enough.
"Thanks to the Maori boys, your culture is absolutely outstanding. You showed us how it is and we're going to go back to Australia and follow your lead, you've been unreal," he said.
Meanwhile in Gosford on Friday night the experience of Wade Graham and the exuberance of Niwhai Puru steered the Sharks to a 28-16 win over the Knights in the Pre-Season Challenge clash.
Graham's poise playing at five-eighth was crucial during a tight first half as the Sharks gradually took control while former Panther Puru had plenty of nice touches in the 12-point victory.
The Sharks opened the scoring when Thomas Rodwell the son of former Steeler Brett Rodwell, finished off some slick ball movement to score in the left hand corner - Puru making it 6-0.
Both sides defended their line strongly for the next 15 minutes until some sleight of hand from Puru opened some space for Mawene Hiroti to score in the 32nd minute and the Sharks led 10-4.
In the shadows of half-time the Sharks extended their lead when Thomas Hazelton powered over from close range to cap a strong stint in which he ran for 56 metres from seven hit-ups.
A superb solo try to young fullback Dan Atkinson early in the second half pushed the Sharks out to a 22-4 lead before the Knights grabbed a consolation try.
Atkinson played centre for Italy at the World Cup and joined the Sharks a few weeks ago before making his impressive debut.
The Sharks banked 12 points for the win and two bonus point making five line breaks and scoring five tries.
Sharks prop Toby Rudolf said it was good to see a bit of depth going into the season.
"Our older guys like me were a bit sloppy in the first half, a bit loose in the ruck, but I'm so happy to see Tom Hazelton and Sam Stonestreet have blinders.
"It was disappointing to give away that last try but Josh Finua has worked hard in the off season so it was great to see him get that try."
The Sharks have confirmed fullback Kade Dykes will miss the 2023 season after rupturing his ACL .
The Sharks face the Bulldogs at Belmore with Brailey and Ramien returning.
