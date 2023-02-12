St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

2023 kicks off with Sharks continuing momentum

By John Veage
Winning Indigenous Cronulla stars Braydon Trindall and Nicho Hynes pose with the Arthur Beetson trophy in New Zealand.Picture NRL Images

Nicho Hynes claimed the Preston Campbell Medal as best on ground in the men's NRL All Stars clash, while playing out of position.

