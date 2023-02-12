Rockdale Ilinden are hoping their return to their Sports Centre home will get them back on the winner's list after a disastrous six goal thrashing by APIA at Lambert park on Sunday.
Rockdale club President Dennis Loether said it was definitely not their day on Sunday.
"We cannot wait to play on our home turf in front of our fans." he said
"Our start has been up and down with a solid away win over local rival St George followed up by a poor loss last week. That said, we know what we can do and we will be counting on our fantastic fans to cheer us on against a tough Manly side."
APIA came out firing and had the first shot of the match in the fourth minute, as some good combination play saw it parried away by goalie David Bradasevic.
Rockdale then had their chance a minute later with a good through ball from Brendan Cholakian allowing Alec Urosevski to cut inside inside the box, but he struggled to find power.
Rockdale keeper Bradasevic was then forced to make another smart stop, with pressure mounting.
In the 19th minute, APIA opened the scoring when they capitalised on a loose touch to give the home side the opening goal.
In the 30th minute, APIA doubled their lead with another fantastic piece of play.
The midfielder Armson only needed one left-footed touch to dispatch the ball home, doubling the home side's advantage to give them reward for some enterprising build-up and attacking play.
In the 45th minute, APIA made it three, with Romero making it two for himself, he stood up his defender with a silky piece of skill inside the box before curling an eloquent effort into the top right-hand corner.
Then an unplayable Romero made it a hat-trick in stunning style to give his side a four-goal advantage at Lambert Park.
Michael Kouta made it five for APIA in the 66th with a left footed free kick from outside the box towards the right, which went off both posts before crossing the line.
Romero then scored his fourth of the game with another clinical strike.
APIA coach Franco Parisi was happy with his side's performance, expressing the importance of picking up the three points in their first home match of the campaign.
"It's a lot of what we worked on, obviously three points is the final result and it's what we needed.
"We were hungry, we were motivated and I guess the result shows that, but three points is what we needed."
It was a big upset for Rockdale who had finalised its squad with the signing of French midfielder and former A-League star Loic Puyo.
Joining Puyo in the arrivals lounge at the Ilinden Sports Centre are Isaac Danzo, Brendan Cholakian, Nikola Ujdur, Lachlan Constable and Mathieu Cordier.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
