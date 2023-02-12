St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Rockdale back to Ilinden Sports Centre

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated February 13 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 9:00am
After their round two shock six goal loss to APIA ,Rockdale Ilinden will be happy to return home on Sunday at 3pm.Picture John Veage

Rockdale Ilinden are hoping their return to their Sports Centre home will get them back on the winner's list after a disastrous six goal thrashing by APIA at Lambert park on Sunday.

John Veage

John Veage

