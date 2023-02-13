St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Heading in the right direction

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated February 13 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St George City FA now meet the Wanderers at their Penshurst Park home on Saturday night. Picture John Veage

The NSW National Premier Leagues two newly promoted clubs went toe to toe as NWS Spirit FC and St George City shared the points in a close-fought 2-2 contest at Macquarie Park on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.