The NSW National Premier Leagues two newly promoted clubs went toe to toe as NWS Spirit FC and St George City shared the points in a close-fought 2-2 contest at Macquarie Park on Saturday.
With four goals in the opening half, St George City will be the team walking away feeling hard done by after going close several times in the second, just failing to capitalise on their chances.
The red and white visitors started with plenty of intensity and were rewarded straight away with a goal from their first chance.
A short corner finding Pedro Ferrari Da Silva who sent a dangerous ball which was headed into the back of the net by captain Tarik Ercan.
It was a frantic first half with St George City striking a final blow with seconds remaining, Maki Petratos matching the home side's effort with one of his own outside the area, the ball flying into the top left corner and it was yet again game on.
After a chaotic first half, the second really slowed down chance wise.
Speaking after the game, St George City coach Mirko Jurilj rued his sides loss.
"We should have won that game, two weeks in a row we've played well enough to win, just having moments where we lose balls.
"One nil up, we let them back into the game with their goal. We have good footballers here, just got to execute better on the field. We can't win a game without better ball retention.
"We'll look to play better next weekend against a hungry Wanderers side but we'll need to be better."
St George City now meet the Wanderers at their Penshurst Park home on Saturday night looking for a win.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.