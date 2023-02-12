Even though the Sharks enjoyed the majority of possession, it resulted in nothing on Saturday night as two late goals from substitute Alex Masciovecchio, against his former team, sealed the show and points for the Wollongong Wolves.
Although under pressure all night the Wolves proved to be too clinical as they took home the three points thanks to a 3-0 victory over the Sutherland Sharks on a warm evening at Seymour Shaw.
The Wolves opened the scoring in the 17th minute from skipper Lachlan Scott from the spot after a wrestle in the penalty box.
It was against the run of play as the home side were causing plenty of problems early on with their width and pace down the flanks and sharp interchange passing with Connor Rose close to giving the Sharks the lead early. Wollongong held out and put in another two goals late in the match.
It was the second week the Sharks failed to hit the back of the net in the 3-0 loss, somewhat of a concern for Sharks coach Damir Prodanovic.
Prodanovic took out some positives in the Sharks first home loss of the 2023 NPL NSW Men's season.
"It's obviously a difficult start for us in terms of our results this season, but there was plenty in both performances to take out that we can certainly build on.
"Today was all about 'moments' in the match and the early penalty was a killer for us but after that we got momentum and really started controlling the game and created chances," he said
"We had opportunities in the second-half but we didn't take them and at this level you have to take what's on offer or you will lose games."
