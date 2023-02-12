St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sharks need to claim a win

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated February 13 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A wrestle in the penalty box saw the Sharks face a 1-0 scoreline early in the Saturday night game at their Seymour Shaw home ground. Picture John Veage

Even though the Sharks enjoyed the majority of possession, it resulted in nothing on Saturday night as two late goals from substitute Alex Masciovecchio, against his former team, sealed the show and points for the Wollongong Wolves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.