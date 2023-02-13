Kites flying high

Kite surfers took to the skies at Kurnell's Silver Beach on Saturday in the Quest to be crowned the Sydney King and Queen of the Big Air.
In a first for NSW, Ryan Parsons was crowned the King and Marine Sudre the Queen of the Big Air with Martin Rasp awarded the highest jump(15.9m) in the Big Air Open Session.
Parsons is very passionate about the development of young riders and the future champions of the sport.
At the award Ceremony Parsons from Brisbane, gave away his prize, a North Focus Kite board valued at $1k, to a young boy, Oliver, who he saw shredding on the water and helped him recover his kite when he crashed.
The Queen, Marine Sudre said it was a fantastic event.
"It brought a sense of community and fun to the local and interstate kiters, and everyone had a great time.
"It was truly inspiring to see women thrive in kitesurfing. I started about 16 years ago with my father, and it has traditionally been male-dominated, but over the years more women are breaking barriers and making a name for themselves in the kitesurfing community.
"The event had the perfect mix of weather, with strong winds and sunshine, crowds and electric energy.
"Keep shredding, kadies"
The Big Air Sydney 2023 is an event focused on participation, inclusion, progression and community.
It was the first-of-its-kind event in NSW as Big Air Sydney 2023 presented by North Kiteboarding and Legend Element made its debut as the strong Nor'easter did its thing blowing right on time.
Organised by Kiteboarding Australia, they were determined to make the first event memorable and fun.
There were three major categories to ensure they could engage and encourage kiteboarders of various skills and levels to participate and they needed to run in 25+knots of wind.
Martin Lazorik from Legend Element said the judges were looking for the biggest height and time in the air and also the g-force of the landing.
"We were encouraged by the amount of competitors."
Competitors heights and hang time are recorded on a small 'Woo' device that is attached to their Kite board-the info is downloaded back on the beach and submitted to the judges.
