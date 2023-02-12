St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sutho need to get a first win

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated February 13 2023 - 2:02pm, first published February 12 2023 - 3:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sutherland have started their season with two losses. Picture John Veage

There are now three Southern Sydney teams in the 2023 National Premier Leagues NSW Men's competition with promoted club St George City joining Rockdale and Sutherland in the top league.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.