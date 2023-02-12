Sutho need to get a first win

There are now three Southern Sydney teams in the 2023 National Premier Leagues NSW Men's competition with promoted club St George City joining Rockdale and Sutherland in the top league.
Sutherland played their round two game at home whilst the Suns and Saints played away.
Even though the Sharks enjoyed the majority of possession, it resulted in nothing on Saturday night as two late goals from substitute Alex Masciovecchio, sealed the show for Wollongong.
Although under pressure all night the Wolves proved to be too clinical as they took home the three points thanks to a 3-0 victory over the Sutherland Sharks on a warm evening at Seymour Shaw.
It was the second week the Sharks failed to hit the back of the net, a concern for Sharks coach Damir Prodanovic.
Prodanovic took some positives in the Sharks loss.
"It's obviously a difficult start for us in terms of our results, but there was plenty in both performances to take out that we can certainly build on."
