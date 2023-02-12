St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Banks MP David Coleman appointed Shadow Minister for Communications

JG
By Jim Gainsford
February 12 2023 - 5:00pm
Federal Member for Banks, David Coleman has been appointed as Shadow Minister for Communications.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

