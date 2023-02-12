Banks MP David Coleman appointed Shadow Minister for Communications

Federal Member for Banks, David Coleman has been appointed as Shadow Minister for Communications by Opposition Leader Peter Dutton.
Mr Coleman said it was a great honour to join the shadow cabinet as Shadow Minister for Communications, and thanked Mr Dutton for this opportunity.
"Before entering politics, I spent most of my career in the Communications sector," Mr Coleman said.
" For eight years I worked with the PBL / Nine Group, with my final role being Director of Strategy and Digital for the company.
"I was also involved in a number of other businesses in the sector, and served on the board of Sky News Australia and as Chair of ninemsn.
"The role of the Federal Government in Communications is immense. Spanning the internet, broadcasting, telecommunications and other areas, the decisions of government in Communications affect every Australian.
"The former Coalition Government has a very strong record in Communications. We led the world in online safety initiatives. We fixed Labor's mess to build the NBN. We delivered huge improvements in regional mobile access.
"In contrast, the Labor Government has made a very poor start. It is moving too slowly on online safety, an issue that affects every family. It is failing regional Australians with cuts to essential connectivity programs.
"And it has shown no vision for the future - in an area where constant change means that vision is required," Mr Coleman said.
"Holding governments to account is a cornerstone of our democracy. I look forward to this task as Shadow Minister for Communications," he said.
Mr Coleman was elected as the Member for the federal electorate Banks in 2013 and was re-elected in 2016, 2019 and 2022.
He is Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention in the Morrison Government.
In this role, Mr Coleman developed the Government's $3 billion National Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Plan during 2021 and 2022.
He was Asssistant Minister for Finance (2017 to 2018), Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs (2018-2019), Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs (2019 to 2020).
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
