Updated February 14 2023 - 8:01am, first published February 12 2023 - 8:42pm
A key boating safety message for this year's Wooden Boat Regatta was for all boaters to log on and log off with Marine Rescue NSW on every voyage, via the free smartphone app or a VHF marine radio on channel 16.

