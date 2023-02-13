St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Saints keep winning streak alive

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated February 13 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 1:00pm
Saints opener Matthew Hopkins steadied the ship at the top of the innings before eventually being run out for 23 off 72 balls. Picture John Veage

St George kept its place in the top three on the First Grade (Belvidere Cup) Sydney leader board after a close win over UNSW in their two day game at Hurstville oval.

