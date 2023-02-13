St George kept its place in the top three on the First Grade (Belvidere Cup) Sydney leader board after a close win over UNSW in their two day game at Hurstville oval.
UNSW won the toss and elected to bat last weekend with Saints and Trent Copeland who took six wickets for 54 runs holding them to a 10/204 first innings total in their 84 overs.
Batsman Blake Nikitaras and Matthew Hopkins had started strongly as nightwatchmen last week but Nikitaras retired not out and Hopkins was run out for 23 on Saturday morning leaving them two down.
Blake Macdonald and captain Nicholas Stapleton made some runs early with Macdonald top scoring with a solid 36 off 71 balls before wickets started to tumble.
Ultimately it was left to first innings hero Trent Copeland who scored 25 not out off 61 balls batting at number eight and Jonathan Craig-Dobson not out off 28 off 52 balls batting at 10 that got the team home with a gutsy partnership when the game could have gone the other way.
Saints just held on and came away with the points in challenging conditions with three rounds to play before round one of the finals.
Saints now play Randwick -Petersham who sit in fifth place behind them in a two day game this Saturday/Sunday at their Hurstville Oval home ground.
There is a free Usman Khawaja Foundation free introductory Cricket Program over the next several Tuesday's at Hurstville Oval.
Participants will learn ball skills, including catching, throwing and teamwork, through fun game-based activities. Limited spots are available.
