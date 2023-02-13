In Saturdays Premier Cricket Round 12 clash at Glenn McGrath Oval Sutherland couldn't find the killer blow drawing with Penrith on the second day of their vital match up.
Last weekend Sutherland battered first to get 318 off their 101 overs, Sam Konstas top scoring with 117 and Andrew Deitz 101.
This week it was the bowlers who had the work to do but after toiling all day couldnt knock them out, drawing the important game when they needed winning points to play finals.
Penrith scored 9/315 off their 88 overs with Will Straker the best of the Sutherland bowlers taking 4-37 and Tom Doyle 2-58.
Sutherland now play Bankstown away in their Round 13 clash this weekend before the local derby against St George on Saturday February 25 and March 04.
In second Grade Sutherland scored 220 off their 86.5 overs defeating Penrith 144 off 48.1 overs with James Arnold top scoring with a 42 and Liam Hehir taking 7-41 and Kieran Weatherall 2-33.
