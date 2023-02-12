Hurstville man arrested for alleged predatory driving and DV-assault

A man is due to appear in court today charged with multiple alleged domestic violence-related offences after he was arrested at Hurstville at the weekend.
Police have been told a 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman began arguing while driving through Penshurst about 9pm Saturday (11 February).
The woman left the vehicle; however, police will allege in court that the man used his ute to stop her from driving away in her own car. The man allegedly began smashing the car windows, during which he injured his hand, and fled the scene before police arrived.
Following inquiries, officers attached St George Police Area Command went to a home at Hurstville and arrested the man following a short struggle.
The man was taken to St George Hospital for treatment to the hand injury; a police officer was also taken to the same hospital to be checked as a precaution after hitting his head after falling backwards onto concrete during the arrest.
After the man was released from hospital about 1pm yesterday (Sunday 12 February), he was taken to Kogarah Police Station where he was charged with eight offences,
The man has been refused bail to appear before Sutherland Local Court later today (Monday 13 February).
The officer was released from hospital after observation and has returned to full duties.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.