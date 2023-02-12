St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Hurstville man arrested for alleged predatory driving and DV-assault

Updated February 13 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 9:00am
A man is due to appear in court today charged with multiple alleged domestic violence-related offences after he was arrested at Hurstville at the weekend.

