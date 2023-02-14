Just unwind and enjoy a delicious meal at Greenhouse on Flora Cafe Advertising Feature

Greenhouse on Flora offers a modern Australian menu with a twist. Picture supplied

With a serene vibe and a menu featuring all your favourites, Greenhouse on Flora is a popular destination for Sutherland residents.

Owners Paula and Pablo Poblete say their cafe is intended to be a place where you can "relax in a vibrant atmosphere, a wonderful setting and the feeling that you're welcome anytime".

The Modern Australian menu has its own unique twist.

"Our menu has been loaded with all of our regulars' favourites as well as the all time classics," Pablo said.

"We offer a little something for everyone from expecting mothers with dietary requirements to elderly people who really love a good cup of coffee or tea.

"There's a very tempting children's menu and youngsters love the vibrant atmosphere and indulgent nature of some of our dishes.

"Men love our big portions and the classics like the big brekkie."

Providing a haven from the hustle and bustle of Sutherland's busy retail strip, the cafe is a triple threat, Paula said.

There is great coffee, a globally inspired menu and a tranquil, unhurried atmosphere.

"We pride ourselves on our customer service," she said.



"All of our lovely staff have been with us since we started and that sure makes a difference."