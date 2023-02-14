Kogarah High School boasts rich history of educating region's youth Advertising Feature

Kogarah High School students have the opportunity to take part in a wide range of creative pursuits. Picture supplied

Kogarah High School had an extremely successful year on the sports field in 2022 - Principal Julie Ross

History walks the halls of Kogarah High School with its origins dating back to 1876 when the first public school was built on the site.

The current buildings on Regent Street date back to 1920.

In those early days it functioned as an infants and primary school, but by 1892 it had been redesigned as a "Superior School" which meant some of its students were doing secondary work.

The school continued to expand in the first decade of the 20th century, reaching an enrolment of 1500 in 1909.



Around this time, the school operated as three separate departments: an infants and primary section, a Girls Intermediate High School (from 1913) and a Boys Intermediate High School from 1920.



Part of the girls' section broke away to form St George Girls High School in 1916 but girls continued to be taught by a section that became known as the Kogarah Central Domestic Science School. Fast forward to today and Kogarah High School offers a comprehensive and caring education to around 800 students in Years 7 to 12.

Its enrolment area stretches north to Wolli Creek, west to parts of Bexley and the Bardwell Valley and is bounded on the east by the Princes Highway. The impressive campus boasts a music studio, indoor and outdoor basketball and volleyball courts, a multipurpose hall, ceramics and visual art rooms, food and beverage teaching facilities, a fully operational canteen and an onsite café which is operated once a week by students in the supported learning classes.

Specialised classes include Extension Mathematics, VET Hospitality - Food and Beverage, VET Construction, VET Retail Services, Japanese, Chinese and Engineering Studies.

Principal Julie Ross said the school was proud of its sporting traditions. "Kogarah High School had an extremely successful year on the sports field in 2022," she said.

"The Boy's Open Football team were crowned Sydney East Knockout Champions and progressed to the CHS State Championships (Puma Cup) where they played admirably to make it all the way through to the quarter finals which they unfortunately lost in a close match.

"Additionally, the Under 16 Boys Futsal team competed in the State Championships where they battled hard, demonstrating outstanding sportsmanship throughout all games. And senior student Jawad Reda made it to the State Cross Country where he placed 108th. This is an outstanding individual effort.