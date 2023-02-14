Creative conversion reimagines St George Christian School Advertising Feature

When fully restored The Chapel will become a gallery space for student work, external artists and community events. Picture supplied

It will be incredibly affirming for students to showcase their work in a professional, dedicated, gallery space - Principal James Honor

When St George Christian School Principal, James Honor, sat down with architects from NBRS to reimagine the Hurstville Campus, they shared a vision to design a place where creativity could flourish.

This grand reimagining of the Hurstville Campus has aligned with a shake-up of the NSW curriculum.

Mr Honor said renewal was at the heart of the school's Christian perspective.

"It is an exciting time in our school's history and for the future of our students," he said.

"We are shaping the educational environment, from the teaching and learning inside the classrooms, to the actual building and surrounds themselves."

New science facilities, visual arts rooms, classrooms, breakout learning spaces, sports facilities and timber workshops are part of the redevelopment.

The second stage of the construction program is due for completion in mid-2023.

The new campus buildings and spaces in between have been designed to create an environment that is simply enjoyable to be in, and one that inspires students in their learning, study, and play, Mr Honor said.

At the heart of the Hurstville Campus renewal is a modest, heritage-listed building called The Chapel.

Since the establishment of the Bellevue Congregational Church in 1901, this much-loved historic building has served the community and SGCS in various ways including as a church, school assembly hall, classroom, offices, library and out-of-hours school care.

Church services ceased in the building in 1995 when it was decommissioned as a church and St George Christian School acquired the property.

Mr Honor said the chapel is presently being restored to its former glory as a stand-alone building.

"The vision is to see The Chapel become a gallery space for student work, external artists, and community events in a range of disciplines including music, art, literature, science, and technologies," he said.

"It will be incredibly affirming for students to showcase their work in a professional, dedicated, gallery space. It is also an opportunity to connect and engage with our community and welcome them to our school."

St George Christian School is at 70 Bellevue Parade, Hurstville (Junior, Middle and Senior School) and the corner of Rocky Point Road and Hillview Street, Sans Souci (Kindergarten to Year 2).

