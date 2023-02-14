It will be incredibly affirming for students to showcase their work in a professional, dedicated, gallery space- Principal James Honor
When St George Christian School Principal, James Honor, sat down with architects from NBRS to reimagine the Hurstville Campus, they shared a vision to design a place where creativity could flourish.
This grand reimagining of the Hurstville Campus has aligned with a shake-up of the NSW curriculum.
Mr Honor said renewal was at the heart of the school's Christian perspective.
"It is an exciting time in our school's history and for the future of our students," he said.
"We are shaping the educational environment, from the teaching and learning inside the classrooms, to the actual building and surrounds themselves."
New science facilities, visual arts rooms, classrooms, breakout learning spaces, sports facilities and timber workshops are part of the redevelopment.
The second stage of the construction program is due for completion in mid-2023.
The new campus buildings and spaces in between have been designed to create an environment that is simply enjoyable to be in, and one that inspires students in their learning, study, and play, Mr Honor said.
At the heart of the Hurstville Campus renewal is a modest, heritage-listed building called The Chapel.
Since the establishment of the Bellevue Congregational Church in 1901, this much-loved historic building has served the community and SGCS in various ways including as a church, school assembly hall, classroom, offices, library and out-of-hours school care.
Church services ceased in the building in 1995 when it was decommissioned as a church and St George Christian School acquired the property.
Mr Honor said the chapel is presently being restored to its former glory as a stand-alone building.
"The vision is to see The Chapel become a gallery space for student work, external artists, and community events in a range of disciplines including music, art, literature, science, and technologies," he said.
"It will be incredibly affirming for students to showcase their work in a professional, dedicated, gallery space. It is also an opportunity to connect and engage with our community and welcome them to our school."
St George Christian School is at 70 Bellevue Parade, Hurstville (Junior, Middle and Senior School) and the corner of Rocky Point Road and Hillview Street, Sans Souci (Kindergarten to Year 2).
To find out more visit the website at www.sgcs.com.au.
History walks the halls of Kogarah High School with its origins dating back to 1876 when the first public school was built on the site.
The current buildings on Regent Street date back to 1920.
In those early days it functioned as an infants and primary school, but by 1892 it had been redesigned as a "Superior School" which meant some of its students were doing secondary work.
The school continued to expand in the first decade of the 20th century, reaching an enrolment of 1500 in 1909.
Around this time, the school operated as three separate departments: an infants and primary section, a Girls Intermediate High School (from 1913) and a Boys Intermediate High School from 1920.
Part of the girls' section broke away to form St George Girls High School in 1916 but girls continued to be taught by a section that became known as the Kogarah Central Domestic Science School. Fast forward to today and Kogarah High School offers a comprehensive and caring education to around 800 students in Years 7 to 12.
Its enrolment area stretches north to Wolli Creek, west to parts of Bexley and the Bardwell Valley and is bounded on the east by the Princes Highway. The impressive campus boasts a music studio, indoor and outdoor basketball and volleyball courts, a multipurpose hall, ceramics and visual art rooms, food and beverage teaching facilities, a fully operational canteen and an onsite café which is operated once a week by students in the supported learning classes.
Specialised classes include Extension Mathematics, VET Hospitality - Food and Beverage, VET Construction, VET Retail Services, Japanese, Chinese and Engineering Studies.
Principal Julie Ross said the school was proud of its sporting traditions. "Kogarah High School had an extremely successful year on the sports field in 2022," she said.
"The Boy's Open Football team were crowned Sydney East Knockout Champions and progressed to the CHS State Championships (Puma Cup) where they played admirably to make it all the way through to the quarter finals which they unfortunately lost in a close match.
"Additionally, the Under 16 Boys Futsal team competed in the State Championships where they battled hard, demonstrating outstanding sportsmanship throughout all games. And senior student Jawad Reda made it to the State Cross Country where he placed 108th. This is an outstanding individual effort.
"The amazing teachers who coach our sporting teams and talented students have demonstrated the determined and disciplined nature of the students at Kogarah High School as they strive to achieve success."