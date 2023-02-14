St John Bosco students are offered a world of opportunities Advertising Feature

St John Bosco College supports an ethos of participation and encourages students to try new things and develop existing skills. Picture supplied

St John Bosco at Engadine is a co-educational college, operating in the Salesian tradition that focuses on educational excellence in a caring environment.

Outstanding HSC results ranked it among the top 100 high schools in the state in 2022.

Principal Jenny Fowler said they provide a successful transition to post-school opportunities.

"One of the hallmarks of our vibrant learning environment is the full range of co-curricular and extra-curricular activities offered, including our newly introduced Amadeus Music Education Program," Mrs Fowler said.

"St John Bosco has a well-earned reputation for educating the whole person.

"As a school that prepares for life, we offer our students an abundance of spiritual, academic, co-curricular and pastoral opportunities.

"Empowered by the traditions of Saint John Bosco and the beauty of the Salesian Charism, strong relationships form the basis of success at our College." Students are encouraged to engage in learning with positivity, collegiality and a view for the future and the college motto "Gaudium et Spes" (meaning Joy and Hope) embodies this philosophy.

Mrs Fowler said the high expectations they set for academic effort, achievement, behaviour and presentation are the product of an environment that is based on mutual respect.

This inspires confident, independent and lifelong learners.

"In our supportive and safe environment, we challenge students to broaden their horizons and become resilient learners, developing leadership skills for a rapidly changing world," Mrs Fowler said.

"Our specialised learning facilities inspire creativity in students, giving them the tools they need to pursue their passions.

"We believe in teaching from the heart, establishing a sense of belonging and purpose for our students. This is supported by our vertical pastoral structure, our comprehensive wellbeing programs and the many benefits of a co-educational environment. As a school we seek to nurture the diversity of learners in our community and our learning support staff are experienced and caring. In the area of gifted education we offer the Newman Selective Education Program for all students."

The College environment supports an ethos of participation, encouraging students to try new things and develop existing skills.

St John Bosco College offers spacious school grounds set within a calming bushland setting.

The sporting facilities, including the oval, fitness centre, basketball and tennis courts complement the broad range of opportunities offered to all students.

The College's extensive co-curricular program allows the opportunity to pursue interests, grow through challenge, build relationships, foster leadership and demonstrate the Bosco spirit.