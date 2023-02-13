Mayoral minute with Nick Katris: Protecting the community involvement in local government

One of the unique privileges of local government is the close relationships and links we have with the community.
It is so important to me that the public are involved in Council's decision making and have many opportunities to become representatives of their local area.
This is why I am sharing some of the feedback that the Georges River Council has made to the State Government about some of the proposed changes to the Councillor Misconduct Framework.
The framework, developed by the Office of Local Government, proposes to "Mandate that public forum sessions be separated from formal business agendas for council and committee meetings".
I believe public forums are a very important opportunity for residents' voices to be heard and play a significant role in Council and Committee meetings.
There are processes and procedures already in place to prevent misconduct in these meetings. This is why Council supports public forums remaining as they currently are run and has strongly recommended to the Office of Local Government this approach not be changed. It is my hope that the Minister will re-consider this recommendation, and keep the public voice directly aligned with decision making.
We are working to make sure the public voice in local democracy is not threatened. I believe that the community's direct involvement with Council is what makes it able to reflect the wants and needs of the people.
The report also suggests that people must attend mandatory training prior to nominating to be elected as a councillor.
I agree it is important that elected councillors understand their function and responsibilities. Council and community groups have raised concerns that mandatory training for all candidates before nomination may disadvantage individuals and smaller community groups in elections.
In response, we have recommended that training should only be mandatory for individuals after they are elected.
We think this saves money, resources and removes potential barriers for people who may want to run for Council.
To get involved and find out how you can attend and speak at council meetings, visit: Georges River Council - Meetings of Council (nsw.gov.au)
