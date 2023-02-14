Georges River to get two new permanent off-leash dog parks

Georges River is to get two new permanent off-leash dog parks.
The council's asset and infrastructure committee have supported that part of Merv Lynch Reserve, Beverly Hills and a decommissioned playground on the corner of Patrick and Gordon Streets, Hurstville be formalised as off-leash dog parks.
The Februray 13 committee supported the move after receiving feedback following a 12-month trial for both areas. Their decision will go to the February 27 council meeting to be endorsed.
In April last year, residents approached the council complaining there was no off-leash dog area in Hurstville Ward. The closest off-leash area is in Peakhurst, about 10 minutes drive.
Since 1 October 2022, the council has been running two additional off-leash dog parks at Merv Lynch Reserve, Beverly Hills and Hurstville Park on a trial basis.
The trial areas were selected due to their suitability, including distance and separation from playgrounds and no conflicting use on sports fields and community demand within the surrounding suburbs.
Overall, feedback was positive suggesting further improvements to the sites, according to the council's report on the trial.
Prior to the trials there was no off-leash dog parks in the Hurstville Ward.
If Council formalises these two parks, the Georges River Area will have a total of 11 off-leash dog parks for the community to use.
The council received 53 responses during the consultation period that ran from 1 October 2022 to 16 January 2023.
From the responses, 50 received were supportive and/or contained suggestions on improvements at the sites for additional infrastructure such as access to water within the off-leash areas, public seating within off leash areas and a separate fenced area for small dogs.
Two responses received during the consultation were not supportive of off leash dog parks.
"Community engagement was high with a positive sentiment overall with the exception to a few comments around etiquette and behaviours," the council report stated.
