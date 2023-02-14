St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Georges River to get two new permanent off-leash dog parks

JG
By Jim Gainsford
February 14 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents in the old playground on the corner of Patrick and Gordon Streets, Hurtsville Park which has been used as a trial for an off-leash dog area.

Georges River is to get two new permanent off-leash dog parks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.