"World class" facilities have been added at Sutherland Hospital with the opening of a long-awaited MRI service as part of a new operating theatres complex, at a total cost of $88.5 million.
The installation of an MRI means the much-criticised practice of patients having to be taken to St George Hospital or private facilities for scans has ended.
Sutherland Hospital was allocated only three time slots a day, which meant many patients were transported to private health facilities, on some occasions by taxi.
The Sutherland Hospital MRI began operating on January 19 and in the first three weeks had been used by 78 patients, but the number will increase as the service, which is available only on weekdays at present, ramps up and extends to seven days a week.
Only hospital inpatients have access to the MRI at this stage, but this will change if the a licence is provided in the future by the federal government.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard officially opened the new facilities on Monday.
Mr Hazzard, who is retiring at the March election, said he was "so happy" to see the new facilities delivered.
He said he realised the MRI "has been a while coming", and thanked the hospital staff, community campaigners Sandra Hudson and Marilyn Urch and shire MPs for their advocacy.
Mr Hazzard said it was fitting Ms Hudson and Ms Urch should cut the ceremonial ribbon.
The push for an MRI began in 2019 when Ms Hudson, a long-time hospital volunteer, joined Marilyn Urch in gathering a petition with more than 5000 signatures.
Many of those who signed the petition added their personal and traumatic experiences caused by the lack of an MRI at Sutherland Hospital.
Cronulla MP Mark Speakman provided strong support, leading to Mr Hazzard to announce in late 2020 a machine would be included in the new operating theatre complex.
Mr Speakman thanked the clinicians, "who came to see me several years ago and put a very strong case", his parliamentary colleagues and Ms Hudson and Ms Urch.
"You've heard about citizen science, where citizens go out and collect data and information," he said.
"In my 12 years as as an MP, you two are the greatest examples of citizen scientists that I have seen.
"Not only did you collect thousands of signatures at shopfronts, you analysed all the data from around Sydney to demonstrate per capita the pressing need for an MRI at Sutherland.
"That was invaluable and a very important part of the case we took to the minister, and which he took to the Capital Expenditure Review Committee."
Mr Speakman said, "I think this means we have world class facilities here in Sutherland".
"It is an incredible transformation of hospital, and I think it will serve patients well for years and decades to come."
Ms Hudson and Ms Urch, who initially received a cool reception from health officials and some MPs, said they were "amazed" to be given so much praise.
They said that, as well as advocating for patients, they were also acting on behalf of hospital staff, who were not allowed to speak out.
"We were very pleased that the dedicated medical staff now have the tools they needed to do extraordinary things," the women said in a joint response.
"We look forward to them going from 15 scans a week a year via transportation with delays, to around 40 a week quickly to meet patient needs."
Intensive Care Unit director, Dr Grant Bennett, said the new operating theatres and MRI were "a wonderful addition to Sutherland Hospital" and "make us a really modern hospital".
"We can deal with acute problems immediately, and not have to put people into ambulances and move them around," he said.
"We are not expecting to do major interventions, but control and stabilise."
Hospital general manager Vicki Weeden said, "For the staff and patients and clinicians in particular it's amazing to have a quick response time and access to an MRI".
Ms Weeden said they would transition to the new operating theatres over the next month.
The old theatres would then be upgraded in stage two of the project, which was being fast tracked and was scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2024.
Premier Dominic Perrottet said the project was made possible because of the Coalition "long-term economic plan for world class health services and facilities".
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
