Update
Three horses have been safely returned to their paddock after escaping and galloping along main roads through Sans Souci and Taren Point this morning.
A police statement said motorists began calling Triple Zero (000) about 5.15am on Tuesday, reporting three horses were loose on Rocky Point Road.
"The horses were then reported to be heading south - at one point running across Captain Cook Bridge - with oncoming vehicles having to swerve to avoid them," police said.
"Officers from St George Police Area Command and Traffic and Highway Patrol Command used their vehicles to safely direct the horses off the bridge onto Woodlands Road and Alexander Road to an industrial complex in Production Road at Taren Point.
"Officers used ropes to tether the horses, with carrots deployed to the scene until the owner could be alerted.
"All three horses have now been retrieved and are safely back in their paddock."
Earlier
Three horses on the loose were pursued by police cars along Rocky Point Road, Sans Souci and over Captain Cook Bridge to Taren Point early today.
Police eventually cornered and captured the horses, using apples and bread as a lure.
Motorists were shocked to see the horses, who are believed to have escaped at Brighton-Le-Sands.
Michael called radio 2GB and told Ben Fordham, "I just saw the weirdest thing driving to work just now".
"I saw three horses galloping down [Rocky Point Road], Sans Souci," he said .
"I had to pinch myself. I thought it was a dream.
"[There were] no riders on them, pretty much going over Taren Point Bridge."
Fordham said, "You're not stitching me up, are you?"
The caller insisted it was true, adding, "I just pulled into the petrol station and another guy said, 'Did you just see that?'.
Luke, another caller to the radio station said, "I just came out of Tribe gym Taren Point and same thing - three horses running down the street with four cop cars chasing them".
Another motorist said the horses were galloping over the bridge towards the shire when he saw them.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
