Three horses on the loose were pursued by police cars along Princes Highway, Sans Souci and over Captain Cook Bridge to Taren Point early today.
Police eventually cornered and captured the horses, using apples and bread as a lure.
Motorists were shocked to see the horses, who are believed to have escaped at Brighton-Le-Sands.
Michael called radio 2GB and told Ben Fordham, "I just saw the weirdest thing driving to work just now".
"I saw three horses galloping down Princes Highway, Sans Souci," he said .
"I had to pinch myself. I thought it was a dream.
"[There were] no riders on them, pretty much going over Taren Point Bridge."
Fordham said, "You're not stitching me up, are you?"
The caller insisted it was true, adding, "I just pulled into the petrol station and another guy said, 'Did you just see that?'.
Luke, another caller to the radio station said, "I just came out of Tribe gym Taren Point and same thing - three horses running down the street with four cop cars chasing them".
Another motorist said the horses were galloping over the bridge towards the shire when he saw them.
