St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Three horses on loose gallop along Princes Highway and over Captain Cook Bridge

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 14 2023 - 8:42am, first published 8:35am
Horses on the loose at Sans Souci. Picture Facebook

Three horses on the loose were pursued by police cars along Princes Highway, Sans Souci and over Captain Cook Bridge to Taren Point early today.

