A major fundraiser for Dementia Australia is returning to Cronulla this year.
Memory Walk and Jog 2023 is the organisation's largest fundraising event. Don Lucas Reserve will become walk or jog central, with participants getting physical for a good cause.
The event on March 26 strolls into action from 8am. The previous event was so popular, that Sutherland Shire called for a repeat event, which unites people for a common goal.
Last year, across Australia more than 10,000 people walked, jogged and ran for people impacted by dementia. This year the aim is to raise $1.7 million across 20 events.
Dementia is the second leading cause of death in Australia and the leading cause of death for women.
There are more than 400,000 people of all ages living with some form of dementia in Australia. Without a medical breakthrough, the number of people living with dementia is expected to almost double in 30 years.
US actor Bruce Willis was recently diagnosed, with his family releasing a statement that he had frontotemporal dementia.
But promising global advancements in treatment were recently announced in the US, where the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved lecanemab, a new disease modifying treatment for people living with the early stages of Alzheimer's disease or mild cognitive impairment.
The drug is the second FDA approved medication which removes amyloid plaque from the brain. Amyloid plaques are thought to cause the damage in the brain that leads to Alzheimer's disease.
A trial of the drug found a 27 per cent decline in disease progression over 18-months.
Lecanemab is not yet available in Australia and will need to be approved for use by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).
Dementia Australia Chief Executive Maree McCabe, said says was exciting news for the entire dementia community globally.
"This announcement provides further hope for people who are developing symptoms and who are in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease," Ms McCabe said. "...It comes with possible side effects that need to be carefully monitored by health professionals."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
