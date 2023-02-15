Friday the 13th isn't meant to be a lucky date, but for George and Barbara Collins, it certainly was a special one.
The couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on that day.
They married in 1953 at St Anne's Anglican Church, Strathfield. Despite their superstitions about getting hitched on the 13th, it was the only date available at the reception centre.
George and Barbara settled into Miranda, and in 1963 purchased waterfront land at Lilli Pilli. There they built a house that was considered quite modern for the time. It has since been renovated, but original features of the property remain.
They raised three sons. The eldest George Junior, died in 2014. He was Dux of Caringbah High School in 1972 and became a plasma physicist, working on nuclear fusion development for the Swiss Government. He was also head of research at ANSTO and Swinburne University.
Robert is a farmer who most recently was working in Uzbekistan on agricultural development and feasibility. Martin is a shire firefighter with Fire and Rescue NSW. George and Barbara have nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
George built a consulting engineering firm, Kuttner Collins and Partners, which specialised in the design of ventilation, fire detection and electrical systems for key developments including The Queen Victoria Building and the Sydney International Airport.
George and Barbara were long-time members of St Philips Anglican Church, Caringbah. Barbara taught scripture in many public schools and was also instrumental in developing pastoral care programs.
They live together at Woolooware Shores. Barbara, 92, has no vision because she has retinal pigmentosa, and George, 94, is also much like her carer, helping his wife each day.
They said forgiveness, trust and caring for each other was the key to their happy marriage.
"She trusts me, enjoys the same foods and entertaining others," George said.
"He's very positive and reliable," Barbara said. "Always happy to have a go at fixing and solving problems".
Family and friends will celebrate the milestone occasion on February 17.
