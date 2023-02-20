St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Recognise community champions in the Westfield 2023 Local Heroes Program

EK
By Eva Kolimar
February 20 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Westfield Local Hero Sue-Ellan Vasiliou is an advocate for raising money for childhood cancer, after her daughter Alegra died of the disease.

The annual opportunity to shine a light on a community 'hero' who goes above and beyond in their chosen field, is now.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.