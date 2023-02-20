The annual opportunity to shine a light on a community 'hero' who goes above and beyond in their chosen field, is now.
Westfield invites communities to nominate their everyday heroes for the 2023 program.
Returning for the sixth consecutive year, the program aims to discover and celebrate individuals who make a positive impact on their community or environment, raising awareness of their work and providing a platform for community recognition.
Since its inception in 2018, the program has recognised and celebrated more than 600 Westfield Local Heroes, with $6.135 million in grants distributed to the organisations they represent. The grants have been used by Westfield Local Heroes alumni in ways that directly benefit the community or environment.
The program alumni represent a variety of sectors and hold positions including environmentalists, innovators, community volunteers and leaders, welfare service providers, first responders, essential workers, health and medical experts, educators, social entrepreneurs, and intrapreneurs.
Following the success of last year's format, the 2023 program will see a shortlist of three finalists selected for each Westfield centre, with the community then invited to vote for their local hero.
The successful hero of each Westfield centre will receive a $20,000 grant for the group or organisation they represent, and the two finalists will receive a $5000 grant for their group or organisation.
Communities are invited to nominate individuals who support the community in any field, including: Family and Youth Support, Health and Wellbeing, Inclusion and Equity, Community Resilience, Environmental Sustainability.
Westfield Local Heroes is open to people in a broad range of sectors including emergency services, registered community groups, sporting clubs, non-profit, schools, authorities and the local environment. There are no restrictions on previous nominees, finalists or heroes being nominated again and nominees only need one nomination to be considered for the assessment process.
Former recipient Sue-Ellan Vasiliou of Hurstville, was recognised for the award for her dedicated work in promoting the work of a foundation raised in her late daughter's honour.
"I was so grateful to be recognised as a Westfield Local Hero by the Hurstville community in 2020," she said. "Seeing the community rally behind me and Little Legs Foundation was heart-warming, and their continued support of our cause over the years is much appreciated.
"The grant received through the Westfield Local Heroes program meant we were able to purchase specialised equipment for use in research centres so they're able to continue researching into childhood brain cancer. Beyond this, the awareness raised off the back of the program has set Little Legs Foundation up for success in future years, so that we can continue to raise awareness about childhood brain cancer."
"In 2023, Little Legs Foundation is turning five years old. We're proud to continue the legacy of our daughter, Alegra, that currently sees over $1.5 million in research funded. We look forward to sharing more information on upcoming special events for our supporters as well as for the families affected by brain cancer."
Nominations close March 30.
The community vote will be held between 22 August and 11 September 2023 to determine the Westfield Local Heroes at each centre, with the grant recipients announced on October 10.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.