St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

TAFE skills sector in 'crisis': NSW Opposition

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated February 16 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Buttigieg, Sharryn Usher, President of TAFE Teachers Association, Labor candidate for Heathcote Maryanne Stuart, Shadow Minister for Skills and TAFE Tim Crakanthorp and Rob Long. Picture by Chris Lane

The battle for better TAFE was out in educational force this week, when NSW Shadow Minister for TAFE and Skills Tim Crakanthorp was joined by Labor candidate for Heathcote Maryanne Stuart and union representatives from the TAFE Teachers Association at the Loftus campus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.