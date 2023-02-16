The battle for better TAFE was out in educational force this week, when NSW Shadow Minister for TAFE and Skills Tim Crakanthorp was joined by Labor candidate for Heathcote Maryanne Stuart and union representatives from the TAFE Teachers Association at the Loftus campus.
They say there have been "plummeting enrolments and staffing" because of NSW Government cuts, leading to what they described as a "skills crisis".
If elected, they say a Minns Labor Government would give guarantee that a minimum of 70 per cent of total skills funding will go to TAFE and abolish the wages cap.
"Following over a decade of mismanagement, years of neglect has left NSW with a shell of a vocational system. [Sutherland Shire] has not been immune, with enrolments down by third and staffing halved over the course of a decade.
"In just 12 months the number of occupations of National Skills Priority List has almost doubled," Mr Crakanthorp said.
Ms Stuart says the local campus used to be a "vibrant community hub, but now it is a shell of its former self."
"When I speak to the community about TAFE, I always hear back how important it is in making sure our kids get the skills and training they need to enter the workforce," she said.
The NSW Government conducted a review of TAFE less than three years ago with education leaders Professor Peter Shergold and David Gonski, and implemented several recommendations including establishing Careers NSW building two new Institutes of Applied Technology and improving access to VET in high schools.
It disputed the apparent drop in enrolments, saying enrolments at TAFE NSW Gymea and Loftus have increased by 7.2 per cent between 2018-2022, with fee-free courses on offer having a strong impact on enrolments.
A spokesman for the Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens, questioned the opposition's year-on-year comparison data in relation to staff, because staff work from multiple campus locations but are only counted once in the data.
Teacher staffing numbers fluctuate month-to-month, based on the training programs that are running at any one time, he said.
"Labor is obsessed with talking down TAFE, but offers no genuine plan, policies or vision for Australia's largest and best training provider," Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens, said in a statement.
"This year, the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government is investing a record budget in TAFE NSW, with 74 per cent of our record $3.1 billion skills budget going to TAFE NSW.
"The Liberal and Nationals Government has invested $2.3 million in TAFE NSW Loftus since 2019, with the campus recently receiving new classrooms computers and hospitality equipment to train the next generation of chefs.
"At Gymea, we've invested $3.7 million since 2019, with upgrades to carpentry training facilities to ensure a strong pipeline of skilled workers for the construction sector."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news.
