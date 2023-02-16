It seems like a world away from the one they know, but seeing awful images of tragedy have encouraged one school community to jump into action.
Laguna Street Public School's latest fundraising project is crossing borders, raising money for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.
Pupils are gathering gold coins and swapping their usual school uniforms for a mufti day, where they will wear the colours of both flags on February 17.
Headed by one of the parents Clare Basanovic, the initiative aims to teach the children about acts of kindness and helping others in times of need.
"It's something the kids expressed concern about," Mrs Basanovic said. "I also have kids and I'm a nurse, so I suggested that I thought it would be a good idea."
The mum has already raised a few hundred dollars and expects the school's efforts will increase donations.
"If people want to donate electronically, we are also supporting UNICEF, because it's an Australian charity that does direct donations to children. I want other schools to think it's a great idea," she said.
She has also suggested the possibility of teachers educating children about physical location of Turkey and Syria in their geography studies, or teach children about earthquakes during a science lesson.
"It's about making kids aware and how they can help people they have never met - children helping children," she said. "It's a hard life lesson but it's about being grateful that it's not happening to them."
