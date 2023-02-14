St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Barton Park upgrade gets $10 million Government boost

JG
By Jim Gainsford
February 14 2023 - 2:30pm
Bayside Council successfully applied for $10 million in funding from the NSW Government's Accelerated Infrastructure Fund that will go towards the major Barton Park upgrade that is currently underway.

