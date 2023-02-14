Barton Park upgrade gets $10 million Government boost

Bayside Council successfully applied for $10 million in funding from the NSW Government's Accelerated Infrastructure Fund that will go towards the major Barton Park upgrade that is currently underway.
"This Government funding is a huge win for our community," Bayside mayor, Dr Christina said.
"It also vindicates Council's vision to create a recreational hub in Barton Park that will be a place for everyone, particularly the growing populations around Arncliffe, Banksia and Wolli Creek."
The project has attracted $18 million in State Grants and funding so far:
. NSW Government Legacy Grant - $3million
. NSW Government Multi Sport Grant - $5million
. Accelerated Infrastructure Grant - $10million
The Accelerated Infrastructure Fund (AIF) was launched in April 2020 as part of the Planning System Acceleration Program to cut red tape and fast-track planning processes.
The AIF aims to fund infrastructure that unblocks development approval, speed up the delivery of housing supply, stimulate construction activity, encourage developers to enact development approvals and invest in construction, and encourage councils to bring forward expenditure of local developer contributions to accelerate infrastructure delivery.
Bayside Council is upgrading Barton Park, Banksia to cater for a variety of active and passive recreational activities including organised sport, as well as protecting the wetland areas along Cooks River and Muddy Creek.
The Barton Park project is estimated to cost $47.8million and will provide a community recreation precinct including three full-size grass soccer fields, four tennis courts, two multipurpose courts, a cycleway and connecting walkways suitable for walking circuits and four change rooms with showers and toilets.
Rockdale MP Steve Kamper, welcomed the injection of a further $10 million into the Barton Park project.
In 2022 Mr Kamper advocated for and secured $5 million under the NSW Government's Multi-Sports Grant for the Barton Park project.
"This is a great project which will be enjoyed by the whole community," Mr Kamper said.
"Bayside Council in consultation with the community have put together a great proposal to transform 19 hectares of parkland into a community hub with something for everyone.
"There will be bike tracks and walking trails, as well as some great new sporting facilities. The Council will look after the wetlands and ensure that our local bird watching clubs can still get out and enjoy what they do as well."
The Barton Park Recreational Precinct project will deliver Zone 1 and 2 of the Barton Park Masterplan.
The Active Centre, known as Zone 1 or the former St George Sporting Fields and Stadium was the beneficiary of the Government's $5 million Multi Sport Community Grant.
The former stadium will be replaced, and the area transformed into the main activity hub.
It will include new natural turf sporting fields, a new state of the art 450 seat stadium, two multi-us courts suitable for basketball, futsal and handball, four tennis courts, new amenities, improved road access and parking.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.