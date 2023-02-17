Peter Solness is gearing up for a popular exhibition, alongside other talented artists who will present their individual works in what is known as the 'artistic suburb of Sutherland Shire'.
Home to many artists in the sleepy yet thriving seaside town, Bundeena, his much-loved home, will host the Bundeena Maianbar Art Trail from March 3-5. This year it's all about 'the power of water'. There exhibiting include Bob Marchant, Jiawei Shen and many others.
Solness, who is also a skilled photographer, is among those who will share their vision with the public. He was known for his photos of Cronulla Point for Surfing World in the 1970s, has had many re-births since, including working for the Sydney Morning Herald in the 1980s.
Solness joined the art trail about 18 months ago. The exhibition showcases the work of 20 artists, all well-known in the shire.
"It's a chance to bring people into Bundeena," he said. "What I like about it is that it creates dialogue with visitors - I get to reflect on the value of living in Bundeena and working as a local artist here and sharing in the representation of local residents - it's an embodiment of how we feel about the area. Most communities don't have that sort of thing."
Solness works as a 'light painter' and does workshops for primary and high schools and special events. He mentors students to create light-inspired performances for art festivals.
"Kids love playing with light, and this is a great way to develop their imagination and creative expression," he said. "It also helps them to understand the fundamentals of photography, being the interpretation and appreciation of light as a form of visual language."
The award-winning creator describes his artform: "Light painting involves mounting a camera on a tripod and working in darkness to allow long camera exposures of between four to 60 seconds. These long exposure times mean he can hand-illuminate his chosen subjects using small torches to create visual effects not generally associated with traditional methods of photography," he said.
"Light painting has been my way of placing a value on things that I feel should be appreciated...in a disarmingly beautiful way...there is also the opportunity for playfulness. To go into a dark place and to painstakingly illuminate a tree, a rock, an Aboriginal engraving site, or a fellow human being, is for me an act of dedication to this art form."
There will be live demonstrations, workshops, artworks for sale at the Bundeena Community Services Club. Opening night is at 7pm on March 3 with wine and canapes ($15 pre-booking) or $20 at the door.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
