St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
What's on

Peter Solness exhibiting in Bundeena Maianbar Art Trail 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
February 17 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bundeena artist and photographer Peter Solness is one of the featured artists in the annual Bundeena Maianbar Art Trail in March. Picture by Chris Lane

Peter Solness is gearing up for a popular exhibition, alongside other talented artists who will present their individual works in what is known as the 'artistic suburb of Sutherland Shire'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.