Westpac Kogarah to move into St George Bank

Kogarah's Westpac and St George branches are to be located under one roof in Montgomery Street from mid-May.
The Westpac branch at 134-36 Railway Parade, Kogarah will relocate around the corner to the St George Bank branch at 4-16 Montgomery Street.
"it's important to clarify that Westpac Kogarah branch isn't closing," a Westpac spokesperson said.
"It's relocating to the same location as our St George branch and there is no impact to our employees, other than where they work. This is an important part of our strategy where we are bringing two branches under one roof to support our customers, where it makes sense.
"Our Westpac and St George teams will be working together under one roof in Kogarah from May, 2023," the spokesperson said.
"There are no changes to our operations at our Kogarah corporate site."
The bank has initiated co-locations at more than 35 similar branches across the country, including in Mt Druitt, Warringah Mall, Mascot and Wetherill Park in Sydney.
"Co-locations are an important part of our strategy, bringing two branches together under one roof to maintain a strong presence for both brands, ensuring our customers will continue to have access to all the services they have today, supported by the same people," the spokesperson said.
Last year, Westpac Group CEO Peter King announced changes to the bank's service model.
"Integrating new digital technology throughout Westpac's branches is a key component of the bank's customer service strategy, where soon, any St George, Bank of Melbourne and BankSA customer will be able to do their cash transactions at a Westpac branch and vice versa, for the first time," Mr King said.
Last August, Westpac confirmed that almost 100 staff were relocating to its Montgomery Street, Kogarah building.
The roles relocating to Kogarah were a mix of call centre and operational roles.
At the time, a Westpac spokesperson said the move was about the bank's long-term commitment in the region.
The relocation of the Westpac branch from Railway Parade, Kogarah follows the closure of the ANZ Bank at Railway Parade last November.
Banks have closed seven branches in St George or Sutherland Shire since the start of 2021.
ANZ closed its Engadine branch in November 2021 and NAB closed its Heathcote branch in January 2021.
St George closed its branches at Riverwood and Engadine in late 2021 and at Kingsgrove in June this year.
Cronulla lost its St George Bank branch in November 2021 and its Westpac branch in June this year.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
