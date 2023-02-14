Greens announce election team for Oatley, Kogarah and Rockdale

The Greens have announced their candidates for the seats of Oatley, Kogarah and Rockdale for the March 25 State election.
The Greens team held their campaign launch at Kyeemagh Iast Saturday, attended by Greens MLC Sue Higginson.
Greens candidate for Oatley is health worker Taylor Vandijk.
"I'm a Millennial, a Renter, and I have worked in Aged and Disability care since I was 18. I'm an environmental Activist, and I love being part of the community we have here," Ms Vandijk said.
"I work as a home care community nurse, and I am an avid Bushcare Volunteer and a Scuba Diver. I am also proud of my community role as a State Emergency Services volunteer," she said.
"I am running because, as a frontline health worker, we are being overlooked and undervalued. We need more than thanks. I do not feel represented by the current government, and as a community member, I am tired of watching successive governments at all levels putting developers above the community."
Greens candidate for Kogarah is Tracy Yuen.
"I was born and raised in Australia to Hong Kong and English immigrants. I hold a Master of International Public Health, an undergraduate in Medical Sciences, and have dedicated the last decade to working with communities who are fighting for better health outcomes across Asia and the Pacific," Ms Yuen said.
"I am a listener, lifelong-learner, and an evidence-based thinker. I moved to the area in 2020 with my partner and greyhound where I love the beautiful greenery of the Wolli Creek Valley and other beautiful reserves," she said.
"I passionately believe that having a strong investment in social safety nets, equity and support for the most vulnerable are vital for people to thrive and make their lives better."
Greens candidate for Rockdale is Peter Strong.
"I am a father of two living with my family in Arncliffe. We need transparent and accountable governance to bring people together to create ways to tackle problems like affordable housing and climate change.
"I run a screen-printing and solar sound system events business and am active in local social and environmental justice campaigns.
"I have been a community builder in Sydney's Inner West for over 20 years, working on campaigns and co-created events that draw attention to many environmental and social justice issues.
"I have also campaigned for indigenous rights, urgent action on climate change and the rollout of sustainable energy, community-friendly public transport urban transport, not profit/toll-driven new road developments like WestConnex and the F6.," he said.
"I believe Rockdale needs a transparent and accountable council that plans to bring people together to co-create better ways to tackle today's problems. We need a safe and sustainable system for all, not an urban environment with dwindling air quality, tree canopy and green spaces."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.