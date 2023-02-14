St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Greens announce election team for Oatley, Kogarah and Rockdale

By Jim Gainsford
February 15 2023
The Greens team (from left) Taylor Vandijk (Oatley), Tracy Yuen (Kogarah), and Peter Striong (Rockdale) with Greens MLC Sue Higginson.at their campaign launch at Kyeemagh last Saturday.

The Greens have announced their candidates for the seats of Oatley, Kogarah and Rockdale for the March 25 State election.

