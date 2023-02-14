Sutherland Shire is almost another Bermuda Triangle', with nearly 100 years of crashes, deaths, injuries and lucky escapes - most of them sited in or around Cronulla, says historian Clive Baker.
Mr Baker, who is the president of The Shire Military History Club, will speak on the subject of aircraft crashes and incidents at the monthly meeting of Sutherland Shire Historical Society on Saturday February 18.
The audience will be taken through a PowerPoint presentation of more than 20 air 'incidents', revealing stories that would be unknown to most people, the society advises.
The talk will also cover some outstanding RAAF people who now rest in Woronora Memorial Park.
The meeting will take place on Saturday February 18 at the Stapleton Centre, 3A Stapleton Avenue, Sutherland, starting at 1.30pm.
Afternoon tea will be served for the price of a gold coin and attendees are encourage to bring their own cup.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
