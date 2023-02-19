Forest Rangers Football Club was celebrated at the national Good Sports Awards at Parliament House in Canberra for its strong commitment to road safety.
It celebrates Australia's best volunteers and community sport clubs, for their commitment to healthy, family-friendly club environments, and their work with the Alcohol and Drug Foundation's Good Sports Program in tackling alcohol, drugs, smoking, mental health and safe transport.
Peakhurst's Forest Rangers Football Club was awarded the 2022 Good Sports National Safe Transport Award for prioritising the safety of its members, by developing and implementing safe transport practices so everyone gets home safely.
Club Vice President, Matt Spanko said they have implemented a safe transport strategy for all events, to help prevent members from drinking and driving.
"We also don't include alcohol in ticket prices for functions and we no longer give alcohol as prizes or gifts. Our members welcomed these changes because they recognised that their safety was our primary concern."
President Con Sorras said there's a dedicated committee member wearing hi-vis, to guide traffic at the club's drop off/pick up area during training and match days.
"We do our utmost to provide a safe environment for kids, and to show the community that we take safe transport seriously."
Working with more than 10,000 community sports clubs across Australia, including more than 3,000 in NSW, Good Sports is Australia's largest community health sports program.
It is funded by Federal and NSW Government and managed by the Alcohol and Drug Foundation.
Tara McCarthy, who leads Safety, Environment and Regulation at Transport for NSW, congratulated the club.
"Forest Rangers should be proud of its efforts in helping to prevent road trauma. By implementing a range of road safety initiatives, the club shows it cares about its members, both on and off the field," she said
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.