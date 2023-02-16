Cronulla Coach Craig Fitzgibbon, who guided his team to second position on the NRL ladder in 2022 has signed a new long-term contract to remain at the Sharks until at least the end of 2027 .
Already contracted for 2023,24, the new deal will see Fitzgibbon remain for a further three years.
While focused on the upcoming NRL season, Fitzgibbon was excited about the opportunity and future.
"This is a tremendous opportunity for us to build on what we started here at the Sharks last year," he said.
"We have outstanding playing talent, backed by a Board led by Steve Mace who are supportive of what we are trying to achieve.
"We enjoyed our first season, but our journey has just begun and we are looking to create an even stronger environment going forward."
Sharks Chairman Steve Mace was happy to secure the services of a man he believes can deliver the Sharks their second premiership.
"Craig managed to create an immediate impression when appointed as head coach, his results then spoke for themselves and we believe as a Board and Management that the sky is the limit for our football program under his leadership."
After a celebrated playing career, which included 19 Tests for Australia, 11 matches for NSW, a Clive Churchill Medal and a premiership at the Roosters in 2002, two years playing in the UK Super League, Fitzgibbon returned to Australia in 2012 to begin his coaching apprenticeship.
An assistant at the Roosters, Fitzgibbon was a member of the coaching staff which produced three NRL titles, making him a head coaching target.
