St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sharks extend Fitzgibbon's term

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated February 16 2023 - 11:15am, first published 11:00am
After a celebrated playing career, Cronulla Head Coach Craig Fitzgibbon guided his team to second position on the 2022 NRL ladder. Picture John Veage

Cronulla Coach Craig Fitzgibbon, who guided his team to second position on the NRL ladder in 2022 has signed a new long-term contract to remain at the Sharks until at least the end of 2027 .

John Veage

John Veage

