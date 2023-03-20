On Sunday the Sutherland Shire Football Association launched their season with the SSFA's top tier community competition - the Green Options SSFA Shire Premier League, Men's and Women's at Kareela Oval.
Appropriately in the year of the Women's World Cup the first ball kicked was by the ladies from the Bonnet Bay and Bosco teams with new club Bosco winning 1-0.
The Shire Premier League is a new and exciting league created so that the Sutherland Shire could have a top tier football competition for men and women.
Whilst the current competition has a huge junior nursery which traditionally performs very well in state-wide competitions, the strength of their competitions means that quality players are targeted by other Premier League and National Premier League competitions .
The SPL is being created to create an aspirational pathway for junior players to remain in the shire.
The women's competition started the ball rolling with Miranda Magpies V Gymea United1 next on the park.
Kirrawee Kangaroos then took on Gymea United2 at home with the Cronulla Seagulls getting the Bye.
The Kareela oval precinct was busy all day with the Premier Leagues Firsts and Reserves competition also taking place.
The sponsors this year for the SPL are Green Options Landscape Management, Deploy Football, Sophie B photography and Pip Raedio.
Deploy launched their FIFA Pro ball and a spokesman said It's a proud moment whenever they see a Deploy ball out and about,
"We are really excited to see our latest FIFA Pro Match football make its debut in the Shire Premier League today.
"Deploy was born in the Shire almost 11 years ago now and to be able to launch the FIFA Pro ball in the new top tier local competition is a really proud moment for us and I hope for the area."
SSFA President Matt Brady said they are proud to launch the 2023 season with their top tier community football competitions.
"We are looking forward to a full season of great football here in the shire after the last few years of COVID and being rained out".
Fans can head to the home page of STRIKhER - SSFA's podcast for the Premier League Women's series.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.