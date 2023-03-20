St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Season start for Shire Premier League

John Veage
By John Veage
March 20 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2023 Sutherland Shire FA Green Options Premier League Womens competition kicked off with a win to Bosco 1-0 over Bonnet Bay on Sunday. Picture John Veage

On Sunday the Sutherland Shire Football Association launched their season with the SSFA's top tier community competition - the Green Options SSFA Shire Premier League, Men's and Women's at Kareela Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.