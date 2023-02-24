Take a fantastic location on the edge of the beach with great ocean views, add great food and service and you have one of Cronulla's most popular restaurants.
Summer Salt, on Elouera Beach, celebrated its 18th birthday with a long weekend party on February 17-19 featuring a special menu of iconic dishes from over the years, a special cocktail menu and live entertainment.
Owners Carl and Brooke Jensen, who also operate Jensens at Kareela restaurant and Papa J's wine bar at Cronulla, say they are "so proud" of reaching the milestone.
"Eighteen years is a huge achievement for any restaurant, particularly with what happened during COVID," Ms Jensen said.
Summer Salt traded through the worst of the pandemic with an extensive takeaway menu, including entrees, mains, sides and desserts. Their seafood platter for two was a real hit.
"We also created a curry sauce that had people lining up all the way down the road," Ms Jensen recalled.
"People used it to give extra flavour to all their home-cooked meals."
Carl Jensen has been among the shire's top chefs for decades.
He started with Jensens at Tom Uglys Bridge, and then opened Bella Costa at North Cronulla and Naked Grape opposite Cronulla beach.
Soon after Summer Salt opened, the premises were extended out to make even better use of the ocean views, which also led to it becoming a popular wedding venue.
