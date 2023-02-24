St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

18th birthday celebration for Summer Salt restaurant at Elouera Beach

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 24 2023 - 8:00pm, first published 7:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carl and Brooke Jensen at Summer Salt. Picture by John Veage

Take a fantastic location on the edge of the beach with great ocean views, add great food and service and you have one of Cronulla's most popular restaurants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.