Local councils receive boost in roads funding

St George and Sutherland Shire councils have received major funding allocations for roads upgrading under the latest round of the Federal Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) Program.
The LRCI program supports Australian councils to deliver priority local road and community infrastructure projects in their region, creating jobs and long-lasting benefits for communities.
The Government has committed an additional $250 million to Phase four of the LRCI program, on top of the previously announced $500 million - taking the total Australian Government commitment to the program to $3.25 billion.
Councils will be able to access their Phase four funding allocations from July 2023, with projects to be delivered by June 2025.
Under phase four of the funding allocations Bayside Council will receive $737,406, Georges River $706,045, and Sutherland Shire $1,286,114.
Local councils have received major funding under all previous phases of the program.
Phase one of the program saw Bayside receive $737,406, Georges RIver $706,045 and Sutherland Shire $1,286,000.
Under phase two of the funding allocation Bayside received $5,181,070, Georges River $4,667,684 and Sutherland Shire $6,919,445.
Under phase three, Bayside received $1,474,813, Georges River $1,412,090 and Sutherland Shire $2,572, 228.
Guidelines and grant agreements for phase four of the funding allocations will be finalised by the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts over the coming months.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.