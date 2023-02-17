Development approval has been given for a 100-seat cafe on the Woolooware Bay foreshore, next to the shared cycle-walk path.
The site, at 1A Atkinson Road, will be owned and operated by Anglicare and will cater for both residents of its Woolooware Shores Retirement Village and the wider community.
A former industrial warehouse occupies the property, which is near the lookout and heritage oyster wharf.
Sutherland Shire Local Planning Panel approved the development application (DA) with conditions.
The cafe will be allowed to operate between 7am and 7pm for both inside and outside areas, and until 10pm from Thursday to Sunday evenings, for inside areas only
The extended hours on Thursday to Sunday will be for a trial period of 12 months
Another condition will be compliance with lighting design recommendations.
A heritage item on the site - a dilapidated Nissen Hut - will be restored and used for storage.
Many thousands of Nissen Huts were built for war-time use and later served as migrant accommodation in Australia.
By the late 1950s, the mass immigration program began to wind down and the buildings were sold for low-cost housing, farm buildings, garages and sheds.
The Nissen Hut at Taren Point was relocated to the site between 1955 and 1961.
The DA was referred to the planning panel for determination because the cafe was proposed to be constructed wholly below the foreshore building line, a non-numerical development standard, and within the foreshore area which is not specifically permitted by council rules.
There were no submissions received following public notification of the proposal
The DA said the cafe would be single storey, with 76 seats inside and 24 outside, and elevated in response to flooding requirements.
Seven to 10 staff would be required to operate the premises.
"The building sits on a platform that extends beyond the walls of the building on all sides and provides a partially covered external area for pedestrian access and patron seating along the north east and north west," the DA said.
"The proposed cafe will connect to the existing council bike path and boardwalk via paths and ramps to the north east and to the north west.
"The access path to the north east is over RMS owned land that is leased by Anglicare.
"Access to the cafe is also provided from the south west by a path over the adjoining land on 25 Bay Road and connecting it to adjoining aged care facility.
Vehicular access to the site would be on a right-of-way from 1-13 Atkinson Road.
There would be on site parking for six cars, including one disabled car space).
The cafe will adjoin Stage 6 of the Woolooware Bay Shared Pathway and Cycleway, which opened in 2018.
The shared pathway provided a link between Shorebird Reserve and Atkinson Road. The works included new pathways and boardwalks, the creation of viewing decks, construction of an environmentally friendly sea wall and restoration works.
The design also incorporates heritage interpretation signage.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news.
