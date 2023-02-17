St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Approval given for 100-seat cafe next to shared path on Woolooware Bay foreshore

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
February 17 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The site of the proposed cafe next to the Woolooware Bay shared path and retirement village. Picture by Chris Lane

Development approval has been given for a 100-seat cafe on the Woolooware Bay foreshore, next to the shared cycle-walk path.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.