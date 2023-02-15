Wild weather and waves had some Cronulla surfers looking for a protected corner over the last few days but others like Ben Dewhurst, Joey and Ben Sear and Jay Brown took the ocean head on ,paddling out at North Cronulla with some mates to catch some solid ones-it was victory at sea conditions for two straight days with 8-10 ft long period onshore bombs coming though every 20 minutes and clearing the lineup.
Surfing conditions have cleaned right up now and this morning saw 6ft plus sets steaming down the beach with North Cronulla the biggest- so if you can drop everything and go surfing!
The bad news is this swell is now dropping to a low of 1-2ft on Monday and the direct is also going to flip from the sou-east to nor-east with variable summer like wind conditions with offshores early.
Meanwhile in Hawaii at the Hurley Pro at Sunset the second stop on the World Surf League 2023 Championship Tour, has been called OFF due to small surf at North Shore's iconic Sunset Beach.
Men's Opening Round 1, Heats 9-12, and Women's Round of 16 will recommence once the competition resumes. The next call will be made tomorrow, the last Heat of the Opening Round features three-time World Champion Gabriel Medina, matching up against Australia's Connor O'Leary and Ryan Callinan-so it ant going to be easy.
It started yesterday in pumping offshore surf and the full day of competition saw the completion of the Women's Opening Round and Elimination Round, as well as the first eight heats of the Men's Opening Round.
In Australia at Kingscliff, day 3 of the 2023Oakberry Tweed Coast Pro World Surf League Qualifying Series 5,000 has seen another huge day of competition with the completion of the men's and women's Rounds of 64. The event's top seeds took charge with some massive scores going down at Cabarita Headland in pumping three-to-five foot surf.
Jarvis Earle had a good win in his first hit out posting two mid 6's and is surfing next in heat six against Kiwi Te Kehukehu Butler, and Aussies Archie Curtis and Jagger Bartholomew.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.