St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Cronulla weekly Surf Report with John Veage

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated February 15 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 12:00pm
Wild weather and waves had some Cronulla surfers looking for a protected corner over the last few days but others like Ben Dewhurst, Joey and Ben Sear and Jay Brown took the ocean head on ,paddling out at North Cronulla with some mates to catch some solid ones-it was victory at sea conditions for two straight days with 8-10 ft long period onshore bombs coming though every 20 minutes and clearing the lineup.

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

