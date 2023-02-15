Autism Community Network, a non-profit grassroots organisation committed to supporting people impacted by autism has announced Vanessa Gauci as its Chief Executive Officer.
Ms Gauci has over 15 years of experience in stakeholder relations, government, and the non-profit sector.
"As a mother of five, and having a son with a dual diagnosis of autism and Down syndrome, I am passionate about ensuring our communities needs are met, voices are heard and families are supported," she said.
