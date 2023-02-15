St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St George resident Vanessa Gauci appointed CEO of Autism Community Network

Updated March 3 2023 - 2:39pm, first published February 15 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Autism Community Network chief executive officer, Vanessa Gauci.

Autism Community Network, a non-profit grassroots organisation committed to supporting people impacted by autism has announced Vanessa Gauci as its Chief Executive Officer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.