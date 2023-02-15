St George resident Vanessa Gauci appointed CEO of Autism Community Network

Sydney-based Autism Community Network (ACN), a non-profit grassroots organisation committed to supporting people impacted by autism has announced St George residents Vanessa Gauci as Chief Executive Officer.
The appointment comes at a pivotal time for ACN as it seeks to strengthen activities and enhance community engagement, supporting a growing network of families, said ACN Board Member Julian de Meyrick.
"Vanessa brings a unique set of skills and a proven track-record to lead the ACN team into the next exciting stage in our ongoing quest to assist more and more families experiencing autism," Mr de Meyrick said.
Ms Gauci was previously with 3Bridges Community and brings with her over 15 years of experience in stakeholder relations, government, and the non-profit sector.
Ms Gauci said she was grateful to join an organisation that has built an extensive network of support for over a decade.
"I am extremely honoured to take on such an important role, in an organisation that truly makes a difference in the lives of those with autism and their family units," she said.
"As a mother of five, and having a son with a dual diagnosis of autism and Down syndrome, I am passionate about ensuring our communities needs are met, voices are heard and families are supported."
Ms Gauci said she looked forward to working with the ACN team to create new innovative groups, ensuring the sustainability of programs, building partnerships and expanding the organisation's outreach while keeping its core values intact.
She also expressed thanks to ACN founder Steve Drakoulis, the ACN volunteer network including long-time supporter Warren Thompson and ACN Board Member Bernardo Vizcaino for assisting with the transition.
The ACN is a non-profit organisation that has been supporting over 2,000 families across Sydney and regional NSW since 2011. ACN is a volunteer-driven charity which delivers support groups for carers, social activities for family members and social clubs for autistic adults.
ACN is active in 14 LGA's including Blacktown, Canterbury-Bankstown, Central Coast, Cumberland City, Georges River, Hornsby Shire, Inner West, Northern Beaches, Parramatta, Penrith City, Sutherland Shire, The Hills Shire, Willoughby and Wollongong.
ACN activities offer opportunities for social interaction and community access - essential for families which can experience significant isolation and hardship without access to such programs.
