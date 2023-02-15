Fire and Rescue NSW has removed a two metre long diamond python snake from a Bundeena home.
Firefighters were called to the property in Thompson Street just before 10am on Wednesday after the home owners spotted the snake on their balcony.
It slithered into the front garden by the time FRNSW crews arrived.
Using snake tongs and a catching bag, specially-trained firefighters captured the reptile, relocating it to the nearby Royal National Park.
"It is not uncommon for FRNSW crews to be called in to remove snakes," a spokesman said.
"FRNSW works closely with WIRES to provide reptile retrieval services in cases where people are deemed at high risk of injury or death."
