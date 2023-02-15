St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Fire and Rescue NSW relocate two metre long python from Bundeena home to Royal National Park

Updated February 15 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 3:00pm
The two-metre long diamond python snake is removed from a Bundeena home. Picture supplied

Fire and Rescue NSW has removed a two metre long diamond python snake from a Bundeena home.

