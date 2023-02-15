Sans Souci's four-legged escapees are thankfully no worse for wear after their breakout and pursuit by police cars over Captain Cook Bridge.
If the truth was known, they are probably quite proud of their little escapade on Tuesday, which gave Sydney something to smile about on a grey day with lots of glum news.
However, the three fugitives were giving nothing away on Wednesday as they poked their heads over the fence of their yard in Alice Street and gazed at the wide open spaces beyond.
Their custodian John, who declined to give his surname or be photographed, said he did not know how they got out.
"Somehow, they must have jiggled the gate," he said.
"They are OK. I have been here for 35 years and this is the first incident."
John said they were not race horses. They were "pets", which he looked after for owners, he said.
In response to further questions, John said, "I am here for the horses, nothing else."
A chain and padlock are now fitted to the gate through which they made their escape about 5am
.
Motorists were shocked to see the horses running riderless along Rocky Point Road and over the bridge to Taren Point.
Police cars followed the horses and then herded them into a dead-end street in the Taren Point industrial area where they were secured with the help of carrots.
The property, with several fenced yards containing about seven horses, is on the M1 road reservation and leased from Transport for NSW.
Two residents living close by in Alice Street said they liked having the horses as neighbours.
Philip Chang said some people might not like the smell, but it did not concern him.
"I think it's good for the neighbourhood," Mr Chang said.
"In an urban environment, having farm animals around helps with the stress.
"Many people bring their kids to see the horses - sometimes you will see it three or four times a day."
Mark Moussa said having the horses there was "awesome".
"It's like having the country in the city," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
