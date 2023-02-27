St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Meet the Locals

Fundraiser to help Rockdale's Hannah Tague get stem cell therapy treatment in Colombia for multiple sclerosis

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated February 27 2023 - 11:44am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Tague, 26, has a severe and rare form of multiple sclerosis. She is pictured with close family friend Gabrielle Bartlett, who is trying to raise enough money to help Hannah get to Colombia for stell cell therapy treatment to potentially improve her mobility. Picture by John Veage

Hannah Tague was a happy and healthy 21-year-old, when a cruel diagnosis shifted all perception of normality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.