Hannah Tague was a happy and healthy 21-year-old, when a cruel diagnosis shifted all perception of normality.
The young woman from Rockdale has a rare and severe form of multiple sclerosis (MS). It's a degenerative disease where the body's immune system attacks and damages areas around nerves, resulting in a slowing of messages to the brain. From being able to perform simple tasks, Ms Tague has lost function in her legs and hands.
MS is the most common acquired chronic neurological disease affecting young adults. It affects three times more women than men. There is no cure, and no known single cause, but genetic and environmental factors have been shown to contribute to its development.
Although treatment has improved dramatically in the past decade, the number of Australians living with MS is increasing.
Figures commissioned by MS Australia through the University of Tasmania showed that 33,335 Australians were living with MS in 2021, an increase of 30 per cent in the four years since the previous update in 2017. This has prompted a call for greater support for sufferers, including improved access to care.
But others hope for more than that. Ms Tague's family and friends are trying to raise enough money for her to receive potentially life-changing treatment overseas.
After being told that she had exhausted all her options in Australia, Ms Tague, now 26, just wants a little mobility back. She has Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis and needs a carer from morning to night.
Close friend and former step-mother, Gabrielle Bartlett, who featured on Channel 9's Married At First Sight (season five), is heading up the fundraiser, with the hope the community will rally its support for the young woman she remembers so vividly as a vibrant, energetic girl who loved to dance.
"Following my appearance on the show, I invested much time and effort to fundraise for charities close to my heart. My current passion hits closer to my heart than anything I've done before," Ms Bartlett said.
"I used to pick Hannah up after ballet lessons and I refuse to let this get to her. I'm used to seeing her do all the normal things like dancing and driving. Her independence disappeared so quickly. It was rapid progression.
"She has lost the use of both arms and hands and needs a care team to support her 24/7 to do the most simple of things such as wiping a tear from her face, sending a text message, scrolling social media, rolling over in bed, or taking a sip of water."
After doing some research into global treatment options, the opportunity to travel to Medellin, Colombia, came up.
The aim is to send Ms Tague there to have stem cell therapy, which has the potential to regulate immune responses, decrease inflammation, repair and regenerate damaged tissue. It isn't a guarantee, but those close to her are clinging to hope.
"Hannah wants increased mobility, not just slowed progression," Ms Bartlett said. "She has exhausted all available treatment in Australia. This is one last hope. We are trying to raise $74,000 to get her there. With more than $20,000 raised so far, I am stepping in and I'm determined to raise the funds she needs."
Ms Tague says it's a daily struggle to do simple things, like scratching her nose.
"It's been hard to wrap my head around. It's very frustrating wanting to do something and not being able to," she said.
"I still like doing normal things like hanging out with friends and family, going shopping, being on social media. I was a normal 21-year-old. But I'd like to be able to regain some mobility. I have a carer from 8.30am to 10.30pm. Doctors here told me that I have pretty much tried all options in terms of medication available and that there is really not much hope. It's not fair.
"But I'm very lucky to have Gabrielle in my life. She's always here for me."
Ms Bartlett is hosting a sausage sizzle on March 18 between 10am-2pm outside Coles Brighton-Le-Sands.
"We know it won't raise thousands but we are showing Hannah we are here and kicking it off," Ms Bartlett said.
"I hope perhaps some local businesses may be interested in wrapping their hearts around an amazing community cause.
"Hannah remains optimistic and positivity for a bright future where MS will not beat her."
