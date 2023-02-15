Bayside Council and police monitoring impact of Bay Street closure

The closure of Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands last weekend has seen an increase in anti-social traffic on surrounding streets.
Bayside Council and Transport for NSW have put in place a road closure on Bay Street between The Grand Parade and Moate Avenue for three weekends, Friday night to Sunday night commencing Friday 10 February and finishing Sunday 26 February.
The closure has been undertaken to address broad community concern about the level of hooning and anti-social behaviour in Brighton Le-Sands, particularly on the Grand Parade into Bay Street, mostly on weekend evenings.
The intention of the closure is to make the area less attractive to the hoons and instigators.
"An impact of the closure on the first weekend has seen anti-social traffic temporarily increase on surrounding streets, while the hoons attempt to leave the area," Bayside Council said in a statement issued today.
"It is expected that over the coming weekends, this activity will reduce as the hoons are unable to fulfill their ambitions of being seen, particularly by patrons of surrounding businesses."
Council Rangers, along with the NSW Police are monitoring the activities on the street, along with the CCTV monitoring that takes place regularly.
"This will ensure that any hooning behaviour captures details which will allow the Police to follow-up and infringe those breaking the law.
"The Bay Street businesses have been given the opportunity to trade-out on the road once the road closure is in place, and they have implemented street performances to complement their trading.
The community is invited to interact with the wonderful array of Bay Street retailers to enjoy the car free dining area and make the most of the street being returned to the people.
"It is not intended that the closure is a festival or event, it is simply a car free trial that will inform future action in the precinct."
Bayside Council has established a Have Your Say page for the community to leave comments a haveyoursay.bayside.nsw.gov.au/bayst.
The public is invited to direct their feedback to this page, which will in operation for the duration of the event and beyond to capture community sentiment about the trial.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.