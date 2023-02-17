St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Paddle Against Plastic returns

February 18 2023 - 7:00am
Volunteers make a clean sweep at the 2020 Paddle Against Plastic event.

The Georges River Paddle Against Plastic 2022 will be held at Scarborough Park Playground on Saturday, March 4 from 10am to 12 noon.

