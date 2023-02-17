Paddle Against Plastic returns

The Georges River Paddle Against Plastic 2022 will be held at Scarborough Park Playground on Saturday, March 4 from 10am to 12 noon.
The family-friendly Clean Up Australia Day event will remove the litter to make the environment cleaner for everyone to enjoy and safer for the fish and other animals that call it home.
Participants can bring their kayak, SUP or canoe, and help Georges Riverkeeper to clean up Scarborough Park Ponds and Tonbridge Creek, an important fish nursery for the river.
If they don't have a paddle craft, they can hire one on the day for a small fee or join the walkers cleaning up the banks.
The event is free but bookings are essential at: www.eventbrite.com.au and search for Georges Riverkeeper Paddle Against Plastic 2022.
Gloves, pick up sticks and bags will be provided on the day and participants should bring sun protection, water and sturdy shoes.
Meeting place will be at the Scarborough Park Playground, along Barton Street, setting up at the model boat pontoon.
Parking is available on both sides of Barton Street as well as Scarborough Lane.
Details:
Scarborough Park Playground,
6 Barton Street, Kogarah.
10.00am - 12.00pm
Free. Although there is a charge for kayak or canoe hire.
Bookings are essential and can be made at: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/georges-riverkeeper-paddle-against-plastic-2023-tickets-520056291367
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.