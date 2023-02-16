A total of 113 dog attack incidents were reported to Sutherland Shire Council over the last year.
Forty-eight people were attacked, seven seriously, and 100 animals were set upon.
There are more than 50,000 registered dogs in the shire.
The council revealed earlier this week, over the last 12 months, it issued 21 fines relating to dog attacks, totalling $27,720.
Sutherland Shire, along with all other councils, is required to report dog attack statistics each quarter to the NSW Office of Local Government (OLG).
The figures are published on the OLG website.
Reported figures from Sutherland Shire Council for the 12 months to September 30, 2022 are:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
