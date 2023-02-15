Appeal to locate man missing from Banksia

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Banksia.
Isiah Crane, aged 18, was last seen about 9am yesterday (Wednesday 15 February 2023) at a home on Cameron Street, Banksia.
When he was unable to be located or contacted, officers attached to St George Police Area Command commenced inquiries to locate him.
Family and police hold concerns for his welfare.
Isiah is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, of thin build, with light brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a blue 'Hoodrich' hooded jumper, with grey tracksuit pants and blue sneakers.
Anyone with information about Isiah's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.