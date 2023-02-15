St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Appeal to locate man missing from Banksia

Updated February 16 2023 - 10:01am, first published 8:00am
Isiah Crane, aged 18, was last seen about 9am yesterday (Wednesday 15 February 2023) at a home on Cameron Street, Banksia.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Banksia.

