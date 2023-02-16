Surfers will be taught first aid and shark attack response training with the help of a state government grant.
Surfing Sutherland Shire, the umbrella organisation for the shire's surfing community, has been awarded $3610 in a new round of the NSW Government's Local Sport Grant Program.
A wide range of other sports projects in the shire have also been funded.
Cronulla MP Mark Speakman and Heathcote MP Lee Evans announced a total of 18 recipients, with some grants spread across the electorates.
Grants for Miranda and Holsworthy electorates are yet to be advised.
CRONULLA ELECTORATE
HEATHCOTE ELECTORATE
Grants of between $2,000 and $10,000 per project were available with up to $50,000 available in each electorate.
More information about the program is available at www.sport.nsw.gov.au/grants/local-sport-grant-program
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
