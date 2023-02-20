St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Lewis to take on Worlds best

John Veage
By John Veage
February 21 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lewis Hodgson at home before flying to New Orleans for the first round of the United States Formula 4 Championship. Picture John Veage

Ten years ago Lewis Hodgson was a kid racing go-karts, this year he will be competing in the United States Formula 4 Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.