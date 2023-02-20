Ten years ago Lewis Hodgson was a kid racing go-karts, this year he will be competing in the United States Formula 4 Championships.
Born to British parents in Kogarah and now living at Gymea, the 21 yr old Hodgson like almost ever good driver before him started in go-karts and has been slowly moving up the ranks of his chosen motorsport.
Lewis Hodgson began racing at the age of nine to pursue his passion in life.
After progressing to the international racing stage in 2021, Lewis will compete in the 2023 Formula 4 US Championship with the Crosslink/Kiwi Motorsport team.
It has been his long term goal to compete against the world's best, in an international arena - a goal made reality by his determination, hard-work and skill but he would also love some home grown backing.
"I've now reached a point in my career where I'm in need of more support"
Lewis said before flying to New Orleans for the first round of the United States Formula 4 Championship on March 9.
"It's been a long road to get here and I'm hoping to finish off the year with some local recognition and support and would welcome anyone who wants to jump on"
"I've been testing for a year and my goal is to win the championship-I just need a bit of a financial hand to get across the line."
2023 is set to be Lewis' biggest and most successful year of his career and he has reached the point in his racing career where his goal is to partner with individuals and companies who share the same need for competition and success to be able to continue his already impressive progression.
In 2014 after reaching success on state level, Lewis began competing on a national stage in the Rotax Pro Tour and the Australian Kart Championship before joining one of the most successful teams in Australia, Compkart Australia.
In 2019 he stepped back from racing to learn and work as a mechanic and driver trainer, aside from a one-off karting race he won at the NSW state titles.
Lewis was then given the opportunity to experience American motorsport with the Crosslink Competition F4/FR team, based in Dallas, Texas. He was given the chance drive their F4 car at their local test track.
He returned to the US after lockdown where he was stronger than ever and tested in the Formula 4 car, setting a Crosslink/Kiwi Motorsport lap record.
Competing in the SKUSA SuperNationals at the end of 2021, Lewis qualified 14th out of 88 to then charge forward from 26th to 9th place in the US Karting SuperNationals final.
Lewis is ready to race.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
