'Yes' for the Voice in 2023

Later this year, every Australian will have an opportunity to write the next chapter in Australia's history by voting in an historic referendum to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians in our Constitution through a Voice.
As your local MP I want to keep you up to date as we approach the referendum.
Barton is a culturally diverse community with an abundance of goodwill towards Indigenous Australians. This is a community with significant Greek, Chinese, Lebanese, Philippine, and Nepalese populations. Our shared experience of living in a successful multicultural community means we know that what unites us is stronger than what divides us. And when presented with an outstretched hand of friendship, we know to grasp it with both hands. This is why the Referendum will be a unifying moment for our country - it's about taking this country forward, for everyone.
The Voice is an opportunity to use that goodwill to do things differently and shift the dial to achieve better outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. And the morning after the Referendum, I want everyone to think how they will feel when they wake up. I hope it will be with a collective feeling of pride and friendship.
This week marks a nationwide week of action campaign in support of the Voice. On Sunday, I launched a local campaign in Kogarah to build consensus among a diverse range of community leaders and stakeholders. I will continue this local engagement as we get closer to the vote.
The referendum will be about two things: recognition and consultation.
Recognition in our Constitution of the 65,000 years of shared history and connection to this land.
Consultation with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians about the issues that directly affect us.
The Voice will give independent advice to government and the parliament on the issues that directly affect Indigenous Australians.
It's about ensuring that voices in remote and regional communities are heard so that better policies can be made. Following consultation, the Referendum Working Group have agreed to a set of principles to define the parameters of the Voice:
Let's write the next chapter in Australia's history by voting "Yes" for the Voice in 2023.I encourage people to visit voice.niaa.gov.au to learn more and sign up for email updates.
