'Yes' for the Voice in 2023

Barton is a culturally diverse community with an abundance of goodwill towards Indigenous Australians. This is a community with significant Greek, Chinese, Lebanese, Philippine, and Nepalese populations. Our shared experience of living in a successful multicultural community means we know that what unites us is stronger than what divides us. And when presented with an outstretched hand of friendship, we know to grasp it with both hands. This is why the Referendum will be a unifying moment for our country - it's about taking this country forward, for everyone.