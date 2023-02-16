St George Teacher Association members and teacher residents of the Oatley electorate recently heard from candidates, Labor's Ashvini Ambihaipahar and the Greens candidate Taylor Vandijk, who have committed to addressing the underlying causes of what teachers stated were shortages, unsustainable workloads and uncompetitive salaries.
Deputy President of the NSW Teachers Federation Henry Rajendra, said last year there were more than 3300 vacant permanent teaching positions in NSW schools.
"This is more than triple the 995 the government announced in 2021 when it unveiled its failed $125 million Teacher Supply Strategy," he said. "Over 90 per cent of teachers say shortages have led to collapsed or merged classes in the last two years. Vacancies mean teachers burn out and kids miss out.
"Less than one in 10 NSW teachers said their workload was manageable last year, according to Monash University research. This crisis will only get worse without immediate action. We have two thirds of teachers saying they are burnt out and 60 per cent looking to leave in the next five years."
Vice President of St George Teachers Association Glenn Hokin, said teachers across Oatley, Kogarah and Rockdale were straining under excessive workloads.
"Schools are reporting permanent vacancies across St George and the inability to replace absent colleagues. This is disadvantaging our students each and every day," he said.
"It is encouraging to hear that both the Labor and Greens have committed to addressing the underlying causes of the teacher shortage. This is great for our students across St George."
