St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St George Teachers Association meet Oatley candidates

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated February 17 2023 - 9:09am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teacher meet Oatley candidates in St George. Picture supplied

St George Teacher Association members and teacher residents of the Oatley electorate recently heard from candidates, Labor's Ashvini Ambihaipahar and the Greens candidate Taylor Vandijk, who have committed to addressing the underlying causes of what teachers stated were shortages, unsustainable workloads and uncompetitive salaries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.